Jay Briscoe’s daughters make medical improvements

CategoriesMISC News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Josh Wharton, who runs a non-profit group in Delaware, released his latest Facebook Live video (available below) that provided the following medical updates on Gracie Pugh and Jayleigh Pugh, who were injured in the car accident that took the life of their father Jay Briscoe (a/k/a Jamin Pugh) on Tuesday.

Gracie Pugh, 12, regained feeling in her lower extremities on Friday while undergoing occupational therapy. She had no feeling below the thighs on Thursday, but her situation improved enough that she was able to make small movements with her legs and was able to get into a wheelchair multiple times.

Jayleigh “JJ” Pugh, 9, was fitted for a back brace and was able to spend an hour in a wheelchair on Friday. She is still on a feeding tube, but the hope is that it will be removed on Saturday so that she can eat solid food again.

Powell’s POV: It was also noted that Jay’s son Gannon Pugh visited his sisters and was accompanied by his uncle Mark Pugh (a/k/a Mark Briscoe) and his grandfather Mike Pugh (a/k/a Papa Briscoe).

The fundraiser set up to help the family has topped $245,000 in donations. You can contribute financially or send a prayer message via GiveSendGo.com.