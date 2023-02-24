AXS TV announces Battle in the Valley coverage on NJPW television series

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AXS TV issued the following press release to announce the Battle in the Valley matches that will be featured on upcoming editions of the network’s weekly New Japan Pro Wrestling television series.

LOS ANGELES (February 24, 2023) – AXS TV, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., presents coverage of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s first Stateside event of 2023, Battle In The Valley; as well as top highlights from NJPW’s 51ST Anniversary Celebration, 2023 New Japan Cup tournament, and more—beginning Thursday, March 2 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The series gives viewers the best seat in the house to dynamic New Japan Pro-Wrestling action, delivering one hour of blockbuster content compiling the best moments from the promotion’s most recent broadcasts. Each episode is broadcast in English and features expert play-by-play commentary from NJPW’s own Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton, Ian Riccaboni, and Matthew Rehwoldt.

AXS TV’s upcoming New Japan Pro-Wrestling schedule is as follows:

March 2—Battle In The Valley

-NJPW roars into the Golden State for Battle In The Valley—its first U.S. event of 2023—as Mercedes Moné (f.k.a. Sasha Banks) makes her long-awaited NJPW in-ring debut, challenging inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI for the coveted belt.

March 9—Battle In The Valley

-AXS TV’s Battle In The Valley coverage continues as NJPW icons Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi renew their classic rivalry, with the IWGP World Heavyweight title on the line. And exiled Jay White takes his feud with Eddie Kingston to the next level in a Loser Leaves NJPW Match.

March 16-March 23

-Relive the most exciting moments and matchups, as NJPW celebrates its 51ST Anniversary. Plus, coverage from the 2023 New Japan Cup tournament, boasting an impressive bracket featuring some of NJPW’s top wrestlers.

March 30

-Tune in for the finale of the prestigious New Japan Cup tournament as a winner is crowned, setting the stage for the spectacular Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive pay-per-view event—the highly-anticipated NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling collaboration, which promises to be the most expansive joint venture between the two global icons in over a decade.

April 6

-Super Jr. Tag Team winner Lio Rush seeks to hold NJPW singles gold for the first time ever, going toe-to-toe with Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

AXS TV produces the English-language version of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a joint venture with New Japan World and in association with TV ASAHI CORPORATION.

Powell’s POV: Does this mean that only the undercard matches will be saved to stream exclusively on the new version of NJPW Strong? Regardless, I covered the NJPW Battle in the Valley event and enjoyed it. The Kairi vs. Mercedes Mone match was the show stealer and is especially worth going out of your way to see.