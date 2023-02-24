“The Hex” Allysin Kay and Marti Belle on returning to Impact Wrestling, who they’ve enjoyed working with, the future of the company

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with guest “The Hex” Allysin Kay and Marti Belle

Interview conducted by Lee Tarrier

Interview available at PWMania.com

Returning to Impact Wrestling:

Marti Belle: I think for both of us, we had so much fun individually in our last run at Impact, and after becoming a team elsewhere, winning gold across the US and overseas, we felt that why not come back to a place we love, now as a team, and show what we can do. Now we know what we are capable of doing together, let’s do it.

Who they have enjoyed working with:

Marti Belle: There’s so much knowledge in this company. We think we know a lot 12 years in and then you come across people like Gail Kim, who is simply amazing. If anyone knows me, they know my love for Mickie James, so to work with her and learn from her is a privilege. Lance Storm, and Tommy Dreamer another set of amazing minds that has gone to bat for us that we can call, text, contact these people at any time or pull them aside to discuss thoughts we have, it’s the best. It’s so refreshing when you know there’s a lot of people you can turn to that want to help you be the best you can be. There’s just so much amazing talent on and off camera to work and learn from, you’d be silly not to take advantage of it.

Allysin Kay: Lance was one of our agents last time round and once again, it is just great to be able to pick his brain and learn so much.

Impact Wrestling’s future:

Marti Belle: Speaking from the women’s perspective, Impact has always had some of the top talent and matches across the wrestling world. To say the sky is the limit is a cliche, but I truly feel this is going to be the year where Impact broadens its horizons and that we return to places like the UK and other great cities across the US to start showing a wider audience the great stuff we are doing.

Allysin Kay: From a fans perspective, I think Impact has always been the company to bet upon. I remember back in 2008/09 when I started wrestling, the Impact knockouts division was the hottest thing on TV. They were having the best matches with female characters getting pushed with top storylines and it’s crazy to think that now I am part of the new generation that will look to do the same again. We know things have changed behind the scenes so many times over the years but I feel that in Impact’s bloodline, they’re willing to bet on their women’s division and take risks and chances on things other companies are not doing.

Kay and Belle also opened up about Impact Wrestling’s women’s division, learning from James Mitchell, their match against the Death Dollz at No Surrender, and more.