AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

February 24, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis

-Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara

-Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

-Lance Archer in action

-Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes speak

-House of Black wants to speak to The Elite

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

