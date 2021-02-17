AEW Dynamite preview (updated): AEW Tag Title match headlines tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Santana and Ortiz for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Jon Moxley, Pac, and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal.

-Hangman Page and Matt Hardy vs. “The Hyrbrid2” Jack Evans and Angelico.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Luther.

-Serena Deeb vs. Riho in an eliminator tournament match.

-Sting calls out Team Taz.

Powell’s POV: AEW scrapped the previously advertised Hangman Page, Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Jack Evans, Angelico, Luther, and Serptentico eight-man tag match. Tony Khan also stated on Impact that there would be “a very special Valentine’s Day present” for AEW Champion Kenny Omega on this episode. Tonight’s episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for the live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett has the night off due to power outages in his area. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.