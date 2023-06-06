What's happening...

AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door lineup: Two matches officially announced

June 6, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on June 25 in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

Powell’s POV: NJPW held a press conference on Tuesday and officially announced both matches. Omega and Ospreay had a fantastic match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January. Both matches should live up to the dream match billing for fans of both companies. With only two matches advertised, I am already more excited about the second Forbidden Door event than I was for last year’s injury plagued card.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.