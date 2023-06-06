AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door lineup: Two matches officially announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on June 25 in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

Powell’s POV: NJPW held a press conference on Tuesday and officially announced both matches. Omega and Ospreay had a fantastic match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January. Both matches should live up to the dream match billing for fans of both companies. With only two matches advertised, I am already more excited about the second Forbidden Door event than I was for last year’s injury plagued card.