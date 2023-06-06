What's happening...

Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy playing in London during AEW All In weekend

June 6, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Jericho and his band will be playing in London, England two nights before the AEW All In event. Fozzy will play a “Spotlight On London” concert on August 25 in London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town. The band will also release a single called “Spotlight” the same day. Tickets for the show go on sale this Thursday. Read more at Blabbermouth.net.

Powell’s POV: The AEW All In event will be held on August 27 in London at Wembley Arena. It’s a wise move for Fozzy to take full advantage of the All In buzz by holding a big show in the host city.

