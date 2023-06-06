ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Willow Nightingale vs. Rachel Ellering for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship
-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Leona vs. Marcus Kross, Eli Isom, and Cheeseburger in a Proving Ground match
-Zack Clayton vs. Matt Sydal
-Kyle Fletcher vs. Christopher Daniels
-Dralistico vs. Willie Mack
-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. El Combarde and El Dragon
-Rey Fenix vs. Gravity
-Robyn Renegade vs. Kiera Hogan
-Vertvixen vs. Mercedes Martinez
-Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti, and AR Fox
-Griff Garrison vs. Lee Moriarty
Powell’s POV: ROH will hold the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
