AEW New Year’s Smash, NXT TV, and MLW Fusion coverage, Shad Gaspard, Ian Riccaboni, Yujiro Takahashi, Mason Ryan, Luke Robinson, John Kronus

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite’s New Year’s Smash night two was taped last week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Championship. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and is billed as having Salina de la Renta as the executive producer. Fusion streams at Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Yujiro Takahashi is 40.

-Mason Ryan (Barri Griffiths) is 39.

-Luke Robinson of WWE Tough Enough is 36.

-ROH play-by-play voice Ian Riccaboni is 34.

-The late Shad Gaspard was born on January 13, 1981. He died on May 17, 2020 in a drowning accident. Gaspard encouraged a lifeguard to save his son instead of him, which the lifeguard was able to do.

-The late John Kronus (George Caiazzo) was born on January 13, 1969. He died of heart failure at age 38 on July 18, 2007.