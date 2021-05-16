WWE WrestleMania Backlash Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show May 16, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS WWE WrestleMania Backlash Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE WrestleMania Backlash Poll: Vote for the best match Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro for the WWE Universal Championship Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the Smackdown Tag Titles Damian Priest vs. The Miz in a Lumberjack match U.S. Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet in a non-title match. pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicspro wrestlingwrestlemania backlashwwe
