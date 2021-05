CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Aired live on May 16, 2021 on Peacock and pay-per-view

Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center



Kickoff Show result: U.S. Champion Sheamus defeated Ricochet in 7:10 in a non-title match.

Batista narrated the opening video. His movie Army of the Dead is the official sponsor for the pay-per-view. The video included clips of the WWE wrestlers and the film…