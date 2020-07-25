WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Bar Fight episode

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.971 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.912 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 1.893 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.985 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.956 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the adults 18-49 demographic, and a first place finish in the men 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings.



