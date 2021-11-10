What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV viewership without World Series competition

November 10, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 603,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 631,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 36th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .15 in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s .15 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show ran opposite the deciding game of the World Series and election night coverage on cable news networks. As such, the decline in overall viewership has to be considered disappointing.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (3)

  1. D_S November 10, 2021 @ 3:48 pm

    So is it safe to say there aren’t many wrestling fans that watch baseball now?

    Reply
    • TheGreatestOne November 10, 2021 @ 3:50 pm

      Between this and Dynamite losing viewers without the World Series up against them, you could argue that baseball was adding viewers to the shows.

      Reply
  2. Joe November 10, 2021 @ 4:19 pm

    It was a good show. Robert Stone was missed.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.