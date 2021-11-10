NXT 2.0 TV viewership without World Series competition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 603,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 631,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 36th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .15 in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s .15 rating in the same demo.
Powell’s POV: Last week’s show ran opposite the deciding game of the World Series and election night coverage on cable news networks. As such, the decline in overall viewership has to be considered disappointing.
So is it safe to say there aren’t many wrestling fans that watch baseball now?
Between this and Dynamite losing viewers without the World Series up against them, you could argue that baseball was adding viewers to the shows.
It was a good show. Robert Stone was missed.