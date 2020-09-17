09/17 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Matt Riddle filing a civil lawsuit against sexual misconduct accuser, WWE Raw opposite MNF, UWN PPV series week one, NJPW G1 tournament, WWE and AEW signings, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: Matt Riddle filing a civil lawsuit against sexual misconduct accuser, WWE Raw opposite MNF, UWN PPV series week one, NJPW G1 tournament, WWE and AEW signings, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more (79:54)…

Click here for the September 17 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

