AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship match headlines tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee for the ROH TV Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

-Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

-Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Magnum and Turbo Floyd

-Tony Schiavone conducts a sit-down interview with Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).