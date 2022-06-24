AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door, WWE Smackdown in Austin, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in Texas, (reports needed), NXT in Florida (reports needed), Adam Pearce, Rey Horus, Jessamyn Duke, Benoit tragedy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door event will be held on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at United Center. The show includes Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review of the pre-show at 6CT/7CT, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. I will also record a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Austin, Texas at Moody Center. The show includes Gunter vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. I will be attending the show, so Dot Net Members and our Patreon Patrons will hear my exclusive same audio review late tonight or in the morning.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena. The show includes the final push for Sunday’s Forbidden Door event. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville Armory tonight. NXT does not advertise matches for their live events.

-WWE is in Amarillo, Texas at the Amarillo Civic Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Seth Rollins vs. Riddle in a Street Fight, and Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Abilene, Texas at the Taylor County Coliseum with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Street Fight, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles.

-NXT is in Venice, Florida at the Venice Community Center on Saturday. NXT does not advertise matches for their live events.

-WWE is in Hidalgo, Texas at Payne Arena on Sunday with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: There are no matches listed on the host venue’s website.

-WWE is in Odessa, Texas at Ector County Coliseum on Sunday with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Street Fight.

Birthdays and Notables

-Adam Pearce is 44.

-Rey Horus is 38.

-Jessamyn Duke is 36.

-Chris Benoit took his own life at age 40 after killing his wife Nancy Benoit, 43, and their seven year-old son Daniel on June 24, 2007.