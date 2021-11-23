AEW Dark preview: A dozen matches advertised for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
-Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Moriarty.
-Valentina Rossie vs. Emi Sakura.
-Wardlow vs. Rolando Perez.
-Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, and Daniel Garcia vs. Gabriel Hodder, Adrien Soriano, and Matthew Omen.
-Brick Aldridge vs. Matt Hardy.
-Notorious Mimi vs. Kiera Hogan.
-Anthony Greene vs. Jameson Ryan.
-Bear Country vs. Chad Lennex and Caine Carter.
-Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.
-Karma Dean vs. Riho.
-Joey Janela vs. Zack Clayton.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
