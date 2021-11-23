AEW Dark preview: A dozen matches advertised for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Moriarty.

-Valentina Rossie vs. Emi Sakura.

-Wardlow vs. Rolando Perez.

-Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, and Daniel Garcia vs. Gabriel Hodder, Adrien Soriano, and Matthew Omen.

-Brick Aldridge vs. Matt Hardy.

-Notorious Mimi vs. Kiera Hogan.

-Anthony Greene vs. Jameson Ryan.

-Bear Country vs. Chad Lennex and Caine Carter.

-Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.

-Karma Dean vs. Riho.

-Joey Janela vs. Zack Clayton.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.