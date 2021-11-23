What's happening...

Fan who attacked Seth Rollins arrested and charged following WWE Raw incident

November 23, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Elisah Spencer, 24, was arrested after attacking Seth Rollins during Monday’s WWE Raw in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports that Spencer was charged with attempted assault, and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs. Read more at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: Rollins suffered a bloody lip during the scripted brawl with Finn Balor that preceded the fan attack, but he didn’t suffer any noticeable injuries during the actual incident. In fact, the story adds that Rollins, who appeared again during the show’s final segment, declined medical attention.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom November 23, 2021 @ 11:38 am

    Rollins handled it great!What a professional!!

