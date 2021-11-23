What's happening...

NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s season finale

November 23, 2021

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Trevor Murdoch and Crimson vs. Jeremiah Plunkett and Jax Dane.

-NWA National Champion Chris Adonis vs. Da Pope.

-JTG and Colby Corino vs. Jamie Stanley and El Rudo.

-Taryn Terrell vs. Kenzie Paige in a Social Distance match.

Powell’s POV: The show is billed as the season finale. Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.