NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0

November 23, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship.

-NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller.

-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade in a non-title match.

-Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

