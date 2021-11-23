NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship.

-NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller.

-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade in a non-title match.

-Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

