WWE announces the Smackdown main event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be headlined by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Sheamus and King Corbin in a Samoan Street Fight. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE previously announced that Sasha Banks will make her first appearance on Smackdown since being attacked by Bayley. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Smackdown on Friday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my weekly same night audio review after the show.



