NXT TV preview: Two tag team title matches set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit James vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Shotzi vs. Lash Legend

-The reveal of the Schism’s masked pledge

Powell’s POV: This show will also feature the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc event. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).