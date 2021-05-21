WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Kota Ibushi, Mr. T, Chris Benoit

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show features Apollo Crews vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a four-way for the Intercontinental Championship and the fallout from Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review after the show.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mr. T’s mother gave birth to Mr. T (Lawrence Tureaud) 69 years ago.

-Kota Ibushi is 39.

-The late Chris Benoit was born on May 21, 1967. He took his own life on June 24, 2007.