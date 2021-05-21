AEW Dynamite viewership for the penultimate edition before Double or Nothing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 821,000 viewers for TNT. The viewership count was down from the 936,000 viewership mark for last week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a .28 in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s Dynamite delivered a .31 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Showbuzz Daily website that we use for ratings is still experiencing technical issues, so it’s unclear where Dynamite finished in the 18-49 demographic compared to other Wednesday night cable shows.
AEW: 821,000
18-49: 0.28
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 20, 2021
I’m sure the NBA playoffs excuse will be used, but when pro wrestling is good people watch it over other things. When it’s bad, it claims it loses viewership to everything from The Challenge on MTV to the lowest rated Presidential speech in decades.
Despite the “None” on the miss list here, it was yet another bad pro wrestling show. Not as bad as the previous 3 weeks, but definitely not good either. They don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t have a plan, and they keep wasting good talent with a crackhead owner/booker and literal first timer doing the show formatting.
They need to not have a single TV match with any kind of interference before, during, or after it for 6 months at a minimum. They need to not have another interview interrupted for just as long. They need to stop having 72 false finishes per night and let finishers be what wins matches, especially for their main eventers. While we’re at it, either demand that the refs do their job (and wrestlers learn how to work a match in the ring) or get rid of them and start over with a fresh crew. Rick Knox and Aubrey Edwards should be the first two out the door if they won’t get in line.
Put one of the vets like Arn in charge and let him pick a committee to help him book, then leave him alone for a year and see what happens. They’ve got money, they’ve got a good TV deal, and they’ve got probably 25-30 workers who could help propel them to much higher viewership if used well.
Instead, they’ll keep letting a money mark and 4 guys who have never drawn a dime in the US waste a great opportunity with a promotion that often makes Herb Abram’s UWF look good by comparison.