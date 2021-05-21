AEW Dynamite viewership for the penultimate edition before Double or Nothing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 821,000 viewers for TNT. The viewership count was down from the 936,000 viewership mark for last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a .28 in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s Dynamite delivered a .31 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Showbuzz Daily website that we use for ratings is still experiencing technical issues, so it’s unclear where Dynamite finished in the 18-49 demographic compared to other Wednesday night cable shows.