WWE announces return to the road in July

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce a 25-city tour.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 21, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) will return to live event touring with a 25-city schedule through Labor Day. The tour will debut this July in Texas with a trio of shows:

Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

– Toyota Center in Houston Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

– Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Tickets for the live events in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas go on sale this Wednesday, May 26 at 11 am ET.

Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Powell’s POV: WWE joins AEW, MLW, and ROH in bringing fans back in July. ThunderDome was a great addition for the company, but it’s great that its days are numbered.