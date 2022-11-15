AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Daniel Garcia vs. Brock Anderson for the ROH Pure Championship
-Zack Clayton vs. Frankie Kazarian
-Kennedi Copeland vs. Kiera Hogan
-Skye Blue vs. Paris Van Dale
-LMK vs. Athena
-Arjun Singh, Mike Magnum, and Brett Gosselin
-Brando Lee and Lucas Chase vs. Iron Savages
-QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, and Cole Karter vs. Man Scout, Teddy Goodz, and Channing Thomas
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
