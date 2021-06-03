AEW seamstress on how she ended up working for the company, gear she made for Britt Baker

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Sandra Gray

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Sandra Gray on coming to AEW: “I’ve always done outfits for Cody [Rhodes] and Brandi [Rhodes], and just happened to be hanging around their house, and they mentioned to me that something might be in the works in the future, and I was like super interested in it, so the minute I heard that this was going on, I’m like, if you ever need a seamstress, please, I’m your girl.”

Sandra Gray on the first gear she made for Dr. Britt Baker DMD: “The day I was there working on the costume, her music was literally playing, and she was still putting on her top. The glue was still wet on the rhinestones. She’s running down the hallway screaming, ‘Rhinestone flying!'”