03/05 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong in a cage match, Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai in a cage match, Johnny Gargano interview, Isaiah Scott vs. Austin Theory, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong in a cage match, Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai in a cage match, Johnny Gargano interview, Isaiah Scott vs. Austin Theory, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, and more (34:42)…

Click here for the March 5 NXT television show audio review.

