By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE stars Brie Bella and Nikki Bella released the following statement on social media.

Powell’s POV: John Laurinaitis, who was named as a defendant in lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, is married to Kathy Colace-Laurinaitis, the mother of the Bellas. Neither Laurinaitis nor his wife have yet to comment since the lawsuit was filed.