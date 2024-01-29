WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Royal Rumble go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.475 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 2.408 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.62 rating. One year earlier, the January 27, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.544 million viewers and a 0.67 rating for the Royal Rumble go-home show.
