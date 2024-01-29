WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, ROH, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE Main Event taping

January 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Matt H

1. Xia Li defeated Gigi Dolin. There were loud “Let’s go, Gigi” chants. I have never heard a crowd make that much noise for a Main Event match.

2. Julius Creed (w/Brutus Creed) beat Luca Crusifino.