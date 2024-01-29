What's happening...

WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

January 29, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping
January 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
Report by Dot Net reader Matt H

1. Xia Li defeated Gigi Dolin. There were loud “Let’s go, Gigi” chants. I have never heard a crowd make that much noise for a Main Event match.

2. Julius Creed (w/Brutus Creed) beat Luca Crusifino.

