WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Main Event taping
January 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
Report by Dot Net reader Matt H
1. Xia Li defeated Gigi Dolin. There were loud “Let’s go, Gigi” chants. I have never heard a crowd make that much noise for a Main Event match.
2. Julius Creed (w/Brutus Creed) beat Luca Crusifino.
