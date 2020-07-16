Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, Miz’s Cannonball, WWE Raw poll results, Bobby Lashley, Excalibur

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-The second week of The Miz hosted “Cannonball” airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a C grade majority vote of 25 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bobby Lashley is 44.

-AEW color commentator Excalibur (Marc Letzmann) is 40.



