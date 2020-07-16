AEW Dynamite preview: Several matches set for next week’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Cody defends the TNT Title.
-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.
-The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a falls count anywhere match.
-Hangman Page vs. Five.
-Ivelisse vs. Diamante.
-MJF in action.
Powell's POV: AEW Dynamite will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place. The show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET.
