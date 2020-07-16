AEW Dynamite preview: Several matches set for next week’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody defends the TNT Title.

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

-The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a falls count anywhere match.

-Hangman Page vs. Five.

-Ivelisse vs. Diamante.

-MJF in action.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.