AEW wrestler The Blade opens up about his anxiety and depression battle

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Jesse Guilmette, who wrestles as The Blade, wrote openly about his battle with anxiety, depression, and confidence issues in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “I first noticed an extreme spike in these feelings during the pandemic, which also made me realize I’ve suffered from these issues all my life,” Guilmette wrote. “I just didn’t recognize what they were until then. So I reached out for help from some friends and family, tried a couple therapists and thought I had it under control from self-management. Until I had another spike recently.

“So I took more drastic measures this time and talked to the executives at @allelitewrestling. Getting the courage to speak up to them was more difficult than it sounds, and I’d like to express a huge thank you to @docwholifts_1 , @meghalegalgirl10 , @tonyrkhan and everyone at AEW. When I’m not feeling the best, I simply remember that EVERY response I’ve received from the people I’ve opened up to has been incredibly positive and supportive.” Read the full post below or via his Instagram Page.

Powell’s POV: The Blade’s last appearance for AEW was at the October 6 event in an eight-man tag match that later streamed on AEW Dark. He deserves a lot of credit for acknowledging his battle publicly, as doing so could help others in similar situations. Here’s wishing him the very best.