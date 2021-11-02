WWE Raw viewership for the show featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.689 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.658 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s .47 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football delivered 11.960 million viewers for ESPN for the New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, which topped the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.724 million viewers and opened with Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Hour two drew 1.689 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.655 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, sixth, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The November 2, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.656 million viewers.