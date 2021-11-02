NXT 2.0 preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.
-Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.
-Cameron Grimes enters Duke Hudson’s Poker Room.
-Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.
