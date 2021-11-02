11/2 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes visits Duke Hudson’s Poker Room 

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live November 2, 2021 on USA Network

No intro this week, the show started off with new NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose making her entrance. Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary…

Rose got dueling “You deserve it” and “no you don’t” chants. Rose said she doesn’t need the fans to tell her that she deserves the title. Rose bragged about defeating the unstoppable Raquel Gonzalez. Rose said she’s the new Women’s Champion and the baddest bitch in the entire company. Rose talked about how the rest of Toxic Attraction had one hell of a night last week after also winning the tag titles. Rose said people are wondering where Gigi and Jacy are. The camera cut to the locker room where Gigi and Jacy beat down and left Zoey Stark lying. Rose said Toxic Attraction and there ain’t noone who’s gonna stop them.

Io Shirai made her entrance in her ring gear holding a mic. Shirai said even though she doesn’t like Zoey, she likes Mandy less. Shirai said she wants the leader of Toxic Attraction right here right now. Rose said everyone in the back was scared of Shirai but now Shirai is in her world. Rose called for a referee, but when Shirai turned her back, Rose blindsided Io and beat her around the ring. Rose said this ain’t the old NXT, this is NXT 2.0 and “you’ll never look like me”. Before Rose could finish her promo, Shirai recovered and beat up Rose. Shirai hit Rose with a German Suplex and corner meteora.

Shirai went for her moonsault, but Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne dragged down Shirai. Shirai managed to dispose of Dolan and put Jayne in a rear Naked Choke, but Rose gave Toxic Attraction the numbers advantage. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter ran out to even up the numbers. The babyfaces stood tall as the heels retreated…

Still shots aired from Halloween Havoc. The commentary team checked in and hyped upcoming segments…

Toxic Attraction walked into Dakota Kai backstage. Kai said she didn’t do what she did to help Mandy, she did it to hurt Raquel…

Dakota Kai made her entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Rose’s promo was a bit dry, but at least she had confidence delivering it. What was the better part was all of the brawling. All of the run-ins and beatdowns gave the show a frantic feel in a good way. It will lead to a formula trios match, but at least they got there in a natural way.

The show cut to a “Duke’s Poker Room” skit where Duke Hudson was playing poker with random people. Cameron Grimes showed up and wanted to play cards. Grimes asked Hudson to “hit me” despite it being Holdem. The poker game started and the graphic said “Too be continued”…

John’s Thoughts: Ugh, this gimmick makes Swinger’s Palace look Academy Award worthy.

Cora Jade made her entrance…

1. Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade. Kai quickly started the match with a lariat and beatdown on Jade. Jade managed to get a clothesline rally and huracanrana. Jade hit Kai with a high knee. Jade got a couple of rollups for two counts. Kai reversed Jade with a back body drop. Jade rolled up Kai with a sunset flip to reverse the Go to Kick. Kai botched a Scorpion Kick by missing. Kai hit Jade with a corner Yakuza Kick for the victory.

Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade via pinfall in 2:26.

Kai dragged Jade to ringside and faceplanted her. Kai dragged a table over the face of Jacde and walked over it to get on the apron. Kai kept flashing conflicted or slightly deranged facial expressions. Kai put Jade’s skateboard over Jade’s downed body. Kai headed to the back, lightly convulsing…

John’s Thoughts: Interesting stuff. Jade’s a plucky, girl next door, babyface so this loss won’t derail her one bit. I like that Kai is doing something a bit different and that we don’t know the full extent of her current character yet. She teased injuring Jade, but then had second thoughts. Her subtle facial expressions sold that she has a conscience, but she’s also losing it. This has me excited to the storytelling that’s going to lead to her match against Raquel Gonzalez.

The commentary team hyped O’Reilly and Wagner vs. Legado Del Fantasma for later in the show. They also showed a replay of Robert Stone getting chokeslammed by Xyon Quinn. Robert Stone then challenged Quinn to a match via twitter…[c]