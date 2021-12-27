WWE Raw in Detroit and WWE in Orlando (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A show, AEW Dark Elevation, Goldberg, Cesaro, Bill Eadie, Brodie Lee, Miro, Chris Harris, Rhaka Khan, Chyna, Zelina Vega, Bart Gunn, Dennis Knight

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The show includes Miz and Maryse renewing their wedding vows and the final push for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-WWE is also holding a live event tonight in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show includes Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and Kofi Kingston, and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Detroit, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Eadie is 74 today. He worked as Demolition Ax and Masked Superstar.

-Bart Gunn (Michael Polchlopek) is 58 today.

-Bill Goldberg is 56 today.

-Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) is 41 today.

-Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) is 31 today.

-The late Chyna (Joanie Lauer) was born on December 27, 1969. She died at age 46 of an overdose of alcohol and prescription drugs on April 20, 2016.

-The late Jerry Tuite was born on December 27, 1966. Tuite, who worked as The Wall and Malice, died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 6, 2003.

-Dennis Knight turned 52 on Saturday. He also wrestled as Mideon, Tex Slazenger, Phineas Godwinn.

-Gorgeous George (George Wagner) died of a heart attack at age 48 on December 26, 1963.

-The late Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) was born on December 26, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 50 on June 7, 2013.

-The late Brodie Lee (Jonathan Huber) died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at age 41 on December 26, 2020.

-Miro (Miroslav Barnyashev) turned 36 on Saturday.

-Chris Harris turned 48 on Saturday. He briefly worked as Braden Walker in WWE.

-Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) turned 40 on Saturday.

-The late Wilbur Snyder died at age 62 on December 25, 1991.