AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The updated card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match

-Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match

-AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson in an eliminator match

-Julia Hart in action

Powell’s POV: The Athena vs. Willow Nightingale tournament match was pulled from the lineup due to Willow not being medically cleared. The match has been pushed back to Friday’s AEW Rampage. Collision will be held tonight in Regina, Saskatchewan at Brandt Centre. Join me for my live review of AEW Collision as the show airs Saturdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).