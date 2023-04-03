AEW Dynamite preview: The latest lineup for Wednesday’s Long Island show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Tony Khan’s latest big announcement

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Titles (or FTR must leave AEW)

-Jamie Hayter vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor for the AEW Trios Titles

-Hook vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Championship

-Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

-Sammy Guevara vs. Komander

-MJF Day on Long Island

-Blackpool Combat Club speak

-The Acclaimed announce whether they will join Jericho Appreciation Society

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Long Island, New York at UBS Arena. The taping for Thursday’s ROH on HonorClub will also be held at this event. AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts will be taped on Friday in Kingston, Rhode Island at Ryan Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).