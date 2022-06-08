AEW Dynamite in Independence (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Liv Morgan, Dan Severn, Tatanka, Maria Menounos, Scott Lost

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. The show will open with a battle royal. The winner of the battle royal will face Jon Moxley in the main event for a spot in the match that will determine the Interim AEW World Champion at the Forbidden Door event. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in Independence, Missouri. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a majority A grade with 42 percent of the vote in our post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade, largely for the terrific Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros match.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite a majority A grade in our post show poll with 52 percent of the vote. B finished third with 29 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dan Severn is 64.

-Tatanka (Chris Chavis) is 61.

-Maria Menounos is 44.

-Scott Lost (Scott Epperson) is 42.

-Liv Morgan (Gionna Daddio) is 28.