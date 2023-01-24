Mark Briscoe returning to the ring on AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mark Briscoe will return to the ring just over a week after his brother Jay Briscoe was tragically killed in a car accident. Tony Khan announced that Mark will face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Khan added that the match was requested by both men to celebrate the life and legacy of Jay on his 39th birthday.

Powell’s POV: Wow. I honestly wondered if Mark would opt to hang up the boots and I never would have guessed that he would return to the ring so quickly after his brother’s death. That said, I’m thrilled that Mark is getting back in the ring and this is sure to be an emotional moment for everyone. Family friend Josh Wharton posted his latest Facebook Live video on Monday night and noted that he spoke with Mark for roughly 30 minutes. Wharton described Mark as being “the most chipper I’ve ever heard him.” Wharton spoke of Mark’s faith and his belief that he will see Jay again. There were reports that Warner Bros. Discovery officials were against the idea of allowing Mark to appear on their networks. If those reports were accurate, then it’s great to see that the executives had a change of heart.