AEW Collision results (7/8): Powell’s live review of CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe, and Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in Owen Hart Cup tournament matches, AEW Tag Champs FTR vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson in an eliminator match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 4)

Regina, Saskatchewan at Brandt Centre

Aired live July 8, 2023 on TNT

[Hour One] Collision opened with brief comments from Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, and CM Punk… The Collision opening video aired… Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary, and Dasha Gonzalez was the ring announcer…

CM Punk made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire and slapped hands with fans on his way to ringside. Punk got a promo and asked if it was great to be alive on a Saturday night in Regina. Punk said he had a big match against Samoa Joe and wouldn’t take up too much time.

Punk noted that they were in Stampede Country. He labeled his match with Samoa Joe as the biggest match of his career. Punk said it’s not the finals and he’s not overlooking Hobbs or Starks. Punk said he had scars from his battles with Joe.

Punk told the crowd he wanted to cheer for something bigger and got the crowd to chant for Owen Hart. Punk said that if it wasn’t for Owen Hart, he and others in the locker room might not be here. Punk walked over to the Owen Hart Cup. He noted that he’s a hockey guy. Punk said he was touching the trophy, not because he deserves it, but rather because he will earn it. The fans chanted for Punk.

Punk said he couldn’t promise a victory because he’d never beaten Joe and a lot of people say he never will. Punk said that win, lose, or draw, he will pour his heart out and leave everything in the ring for himself, the fans, and Owen. The Collision opening theme played again. Punk kissed the Cup and headed to the back…

Kelly set up a video package that included clips of past Punk vs. Joe matches along with new comments from both men. Punk noted that he’s never beaten Joe and said that means he has nothing to lose. Punk vowed that he will beat Joe…

Powerhouse Hobbs made his entrance and was accompanied by QT Marshall, Harley Cameron, and Aaron Solo heading into the first break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Punk laid it on too thick by claiming that this is the biggest match of his career. He definitely had the live crowd with him and I like the way they set the table for the main event. The video package was a really nice touch and I wish it would have gone longer.

Ricky Starks made his entrance. Footage was shown of Hobbs and Starks during their time with Team Taz…

1. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/QT Marshall, Harley Cameron, Aaron Solo) vs. Ricky Starks in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match. Starks clotheslined Hobbs over the top rope and then struck his pose a little over a minute into the match. Graphics listed upcoming matches, including Scorpio Sky vs. Action Andretti.

Hobbs took offensive control and sent Starks crashing into the corner. Starks sold back pain heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Hobbs threw multiple clotheslines at Starks in the corner. Hobbs hoisted up Starks on his shoulders and climbed onto the middle rope. Starks slipped out and powerbombed Hobbs before covering him for a two count.

Starks went for a tornado DDT and slipped on the ropes. There was an awkward spot where they followed through with the DDT. Starks ran the ropes and was distracted by Marshall grabbing his foot. Hobbs put Starks down with a spinebuster and got a visual pinfall while the referee was trying to get Marshall off the apron. Hobbs wasn’t pleased with Marshall. Starks ran Hobbs into Marshall, who fell off the apron. Starks speared and pinned Hobbs…

Ricky Starks defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in 10:55 to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

After the match, Starks celebrated at ringside and made his exit. Marshall entered the ring and tried to apologize to Hobbs, who shoved him to the mat. Solo entered the ring and tried to play peacemaker, but Hobbs put him down with a spinebuster. Cameron entered the ring and knelt down in front of Marshall, who was begging off by the ropes. Hobbs exited the ring…

Powell’s POV: There was some clunkiness to the match beyond the one rough spot. I did appreciate the way that Starks handled himself after the botch. He immediately pounded the mat to fire up the crowd. The fans were responsive and it eliminated any of the usual “you f’d up” chants. Meanwhile, I’m all for Hobbs getting away from the QTV crew. I’m not sure if this was the actual split because Cameron got him to leave without destroying Marshall, but it seems like they are heading in the right direction.

Miro delivered a pre-taped promo. He said no one can hurt the man who has nothing left to covet. He said he can’t be tempted by a shiny belt, a false god, or a double-joined hot wife. Miro said he senses a battle is coming and it’s “the one we’ve all been waiting for”…

McGuinness hyped the main event as being 18 years in the making and then Kelly hyped Julia Hart for after the break… [C]

Tony Schiavone stood with Willow Nightingale and noted that she was medically unable to compete due to an injury suffered in Japan. ROH Women’s Champion Athena showed up and questioned the legitimacy of the injury. She also mocked Willow for losing the NJPW Strong Women’s Title. Willow said she would win the tournament and might go after Athena’s title. Athena played up the possibility that Willow might not be cleared in time for their rescheduled tournament match on AEW Rampage…

A video package aired on the Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite feud and their upcoming Blood & Guts match. Kelly said they would take a closer look at the match on Dynamite. Kelly also played up the question of which wrestlers would join the two sides before the upcoming match… Julia Hart made her entrance…

2. Julia Hart vs. Bambi Hall. McGuinness noted that Hall, whose entrance was not televised, was a local wrestler. McGuinness hyped AEW Battle of the Belts for next week after AEW Collision. In the end, Hart applied her Hartless Lock and got the submission win…

Julia Hart beat Bambi Hall in 2:20.

Powell’s POV: A quick spotlight match for Hart.

A Malakai Black video aired. He spoke about stealing Andrade El Idolo’s mask. Black said Andrade doesn’t become who he is until he takes off the mask, whereas he has to wear his own mask to hide who he really is. Black said he would teach Andrade that he is better without the mask than he ever was when he wore it…

Andrade El Idolo was interviewed by Lexi Nair on the backstage interview set. Nair asked what Andrade’s mask means to him. Andrade said he’s a businessman and questioned if Black thinks he hides behind his mask. Andrade said he’s not a coward like Black. Andrade said the the mak is about his family, his culture, and all Latin people…

Powell’s POV: While I appreciate the attempt to explain this mask mess, they really are doing this backwards. The importance of the mask should have been firmly established before it was stolen as part of an angle.

Entrances for the tag match took place…

3. AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson in a eliminator match. All four men ended up inside the ring together and threw punches roughly four minutes in. FTR performed simultaneous suplexes, which led to the heel duo heading to the floor. FTR followed them and brawled heading into a PIP break. [C] Wheeler was isolated coming out of the break.

[Hour Two] Wheeler inched closer for a tag. Robinson went after Harwood on the apron. Harwood fought him off, but Wheeler was unable to make the tag. Wheeler clotheslined Robinson back to the floor. White sent Wheeler over the top rope to the floor heading into another PIP break. [C]

Harwood finally took the hot tag and worked over both opponents. Harwood sent Robinson to the floor and then caught White in an inside cradle for a near fall. Harwood followed up with two German suplexes on White. He went for a third, but White stuffed it. Harwood put White down with a brainbuster for another near fall.

Harwood set up White for a move from the ropes, but Robinson returned and knocked Harwood down. Wheeler dumped Robinson on the apron. Harwood cut White off on the ropes and then superplexed him. Wheeler followed with a top rope splash. Harwood made the cover for another near fall.

A short time later, Harwood made a blind tag. FTR teamed up for a spike piledriver on White. Harwood had him beat, but Robinson returned to break up the pin. Wheeler went after Robinson, who sent Wheeler through the ropes and to the floor. White tagged in and got a near fall on Harwood following a Regal Plex.

White put Wheeler down with a uranage slam. He went for the same move on Harwood, who countered into an armdrag. Harwood performed a slingshot powerbomb for yet another near fall. Harwood blasted White with an uppercut and covered him for another two count.

Harwood ran the ropes and was put down by Robinson, who hit him with a leg lariat. Wheeler came and went after Robinson, but White put Wheeler down with a Bladerunner. White and Harwood were left alone in the ring. Both men traded elbow strikes and chops. Robinson tagged in. Harwood tried to fight off both men. Harwood rolled up White, but the referee didn’t count because White wasn’t the legal man. Robinson put Harwood down with a DDT and pinned him…

Jay White and Juice Robinson defeated AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in 28:00 in a eliminator match.

Powell’s POV: An excellent tag match. This is what many of us have been begging for. I get that AEW isn’t going to dedicate nearly thirty minutes of television time to tag team matches on a weekly basis, but it’s just crazy to me that they haven’t gotten more out of the loaded roster of tag teams. Here’s hoping that this is the start of something bigger than just these two teams.

A video package set up Luchasaurus vs. Shawn Spears for the TNT Championship for the Battle of the Belts special… McGuinness hyped the main event… [C]

Schiavone attempted to interview Harwood and Wheeler in the backstage area. Before they could speak, White and Robinson showed up. White boasted that they’ve beaten FTR in two matches now. White called for a best of three falls match for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Harwood accepted and then the two teams shook hands to seal the deal…

Powell’s POV: I love it. The match was listed by Kelly for the Battle of the Belts show. I’d start it on Collision and have it carry over into Battle of the Belts, but I’m not complaining. I just hope they get even more time than they did tonight since they will have at least two falls in the match.

4. Scorpio Sky vs. Action Andretti. Both entrances were televised. They went to an early PIP break. [C] Andretti sent Sky to ringside and hit him with a suicide dive. Andretti sent Sky back inside the ring and ended up putting him down for a two count with a standing Spanish Fly. Andretti capped off a series of kicks with a shotgun dropkick.

Andretti went for a top rope move, but Sky held his knees up. Andretti countered a Sky move attempt into a pin for a near fall. Sky came right back with a TKO and scored the pin.

Scorpio Sky defeated Action Andretti in 7:30.

Afterward, Sky started to leave the ring and then decided to return and help Andretti up from the mat…

Powell’s POV: A solid match. I’m not sure if the post match moment was meant to establish Sky as a babyface or if they are setting it up so that it will be a surprise when he attacks someone.

McGuinness ran through the previously advertised matches for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite…Kelly hyped Athena vs. Willow Nightingale for Rampage…

Kelly hyped the finals of the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournaments, FTR vs. White and Robinson in a best of three falls match for the AEW Tag Team Titles for AEW Collision…

Separate shots aired of Samoa Joe and CM Punk while McGuinness said the main event was up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: Perhaps I misunderstood Kelly earlier, as now they are now listing the tag title match for Collision rather than Battle of the Belts. It’s all on the same night from the same venue. It’s shaping up to be a pretty big night with the tournament finals and the tag team title match.

Samoa Joe made his entrance with the ROH TV Title belt draped over his shoulder. CM Punk made his entrance to “Cult of Personality”…

5. CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match. Referee Paul Turner called for the bell. Joe stood in his corner and jawed at Punk, who smirked back at him. Punk ducked an early kick from Joe, then ducked between the ropes and smiled. Punk wore pink and black shorts in a tribute to Owen.

There were loud CM Punk chants. Punk ducked a big chop from Joe. Punk and Joe locked fingers. Joe put Punk down on his knees. Punk powered up to his feet and kicked Joe. Punk went for an early dive from the ropes, but Joe casually walked away while Punk crashed and burned.

Joe went to work on Punk with chops and kicks. Joe threw a series of punches at Punk, who ended up seated on the mat in a corner of the ring. Joe pulled Punk to his feet. Punk threw forearms and chops at him. Punk ran the rope and was knocked down by a Joe elbow. Punk returned the favor by catching Joe with an elbow. Punk went to the ropes, but Joe knocked him to the floor with a chop heading into a PIP break. [C]

Punk bled from the mouth during the break and it tricked onto the mat once he and Joe were back inside the ring. Punk caught Joe with a leg lariat and then followed up with a high knee in the corner. Punk went for a bulldog out of the corner, but Joe stopped and put him in a rear naked choke. Punk escaped by dumping Joe with a side suplex.

Moments later, Punk hit Joe with three high knees in the corner. Punk clotheslined Joe and then went up top while some boo birds could be heard along with louder cheers. Punk performed a top rope elbow drop and got a near fall.

Punk signaled for his finisher and then hoisted up Joe on his shoulders, but Joe slipped out and applied a crossface in the middle of the ring. Punk struggled and to his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Joe threw a couple of Kawada kicks at Punk and set him up for a powerbomb. Punk slipped out and went for a GTS, but Joe avoided it and powerslammed him for a near fall.

The fans chanted “Owen Hart.” Punk blasted Joe with a kick and covered him for a near fall. Punk went up top and was cut off by Joe, who grabbed him for a Muscle Buster. Punk fought free and ended up hitting a neckbreaker. Punk went for a GTS, but Joe escaped. Joe went for a rear naked choke, but Punk countered into a rollup and got the three count.

CM Punk defeated Samoa Joe in 15:40 to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Kelly hyped Punk vs. Starks in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament for next week. In the ring, Joe stood in the ring and looked to the fans, who were chanting Owen Hart. Joe offered Punk a handshake, which Punk apprehensively accepted. Joe suddenly grabbed Punk and put him in the Koquina Clutch. Joe yelled that he’s always been better than Punk, who passed out.

Joe went to ringside and grabbed a chair. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler ran out. Ricky Starks walked onto the stage and looked at Punk while the broadcast team hyped the finals…

Powell’s POV: A good match with an even better post match angle. I didn’t want the big hug ending, I want more from Punk and Joe. I’m surprised to see a babyface vs. babyface final. And perhaps it will be just that, but it’s worth nothing that QT Marshall standing on the apron actually played to the advantage of Starks. In other words, my guard is up for a possible Starks turn.

Overall, a very good episode. While the main event and the great tag team match carried the show, the pacing was also a big plus. I wasn’t a big fan of last week’s taped holiday weekend show, but I have enjoyed all three live episodes thus far and this was the best of the bunch. Will Pruett will be by with his weekly AEW Collision audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) tonight or on Sunday. Enjoy the rest of your weekend.