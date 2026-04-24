WWE Smackdown preview: The WrestleMania 42 fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-What’s next for WWE Champion Cody Rhodes
-New WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley moves to Smackdown
-Jacob Fatu appears
-Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s U.S. Championship
-New U.S. Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty celebrate
-New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella appear
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena. I am taking the night off, so join John Moore for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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