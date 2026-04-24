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WWE Smackdown preview: The WrestleMania 42 fallout edition

April 24, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-What’s next for WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

-New WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley moves to Smackdown

-Jacob Fatu appears

-Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-New U.S. Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty celebrate

-New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella appear

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena. I am taking the night off, so join John Moore for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

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