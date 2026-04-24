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WWE Talent Cut Tracker: Wrestlers released by the company

April 24, 2026

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released (or informed their contracts would not be renewed) by WWE on April 24, 2026. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Aleister Black

-Zelina

-Kairi Sane

-Alex Shelley

-Chris Sabin

-Santos Escobar

-Apollo Crews

-Nikki Cross

-Joe Gacy

-“Uncle Howdy” Bo Dallas

-Dexter Lumis

-Erick Rowan

-Zoey Stark

-Alba Fyre

-Andre Chase

-Dante Chen

-Tyson DuPont

-Tyriek Igwe

-Luca Crusifino

-Tyra Mae Steele

-Malik Blade

-Chris Island

-Sirena Linton

-Trill London

-Francois Prinsloo

Powell’s POV: I reported earlier today during the Dot Net Weekly audio show that cuts were expected to take place today. I will update this list if there are additional cuts. Credit to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for news on some of the releases. Here’s wishing everyone affected by the cuts the very best.

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Readers Comments (4)

  1. Tom April 24, 2026 @ 6:53 pm

    So the entire Wyatt 6 that’s crazy

    Reply
  2. Six April 24, 2026 @ 7:16 pm

    Maybe cut some samoans….

    Reply
  3. Stan Gable April 24, 2026 @ 7:24 pm

    Eff this company!

    Reply
  4. sistersalvation April 24, 2026 @ 7:28 pm

    Explain the Kairi release to me like I’m 5 years old.

    Reply

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