NXT TV preview: Two title matches set for the WWE Performance Center edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT North American Championship.

-Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Johnny Gargano also teased that he will begin showing Tommaso Ciampa how to do things “the Johnny Gargano way.” The show will be held at the WWE Performance Center for one week only due to Full Sail University being unavailable. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesdays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday morning.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Stu Bennett discussing the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he's interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, his acting career, and much more. Check out the NWA Crockett Cup on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena or via FITE.TV pay-per-view...

