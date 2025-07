CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Late Night Event has been cancelled. The comedy show that was scheduled to be hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe on August 2 in Englewood, New Jersey, has been removed from the WWE events page, and refunds are being offered.

Powell’s POV: Only time will tell whether WWE will try to bring the roast comedy show back during WrestleMania weekend.