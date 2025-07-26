AEW Collision results (7/26): Powell’s live review of Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Moriarty for the TNT Championship, Athena vs. Alex Windsor for the ROH Women’s Championship

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 103)

Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Simulcast live July 26, 2025, on TNT and Max

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. Ring announcer Arkada Aura handled the introductions for the opening match while the entrances took place…

1. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Moriarty (w/Shane Taylor) for the TNT Championship. Dustin offered a handshake, but Moriarty kicked his hand away. Schiavone said Moriarty should know all about shaking hands, given that he holds the ROH Pure Championship. Moriarty targeted Rhodes’ left knee with dragon screw leg whips. Dustin was down heading into the first picture-in-picture break. [C]

Moriarty continued to target the knee. Dustin came back with a Destroyer and CrossRhodes. Dustin went for the cover, but Moriarty put his foot over the bottom rope at the last moment. Schiavone noted that next week’s Collision will air on Thursday night at 7CT/8ET on TNT.

Moriarty put Rhodes in an ankle lock. Dustin teased tapping out, but he eventually reached the bottom rope to break the hold. Moriarty charged Dustin, who moved, and Moriarty crotched himself in the corner. Dustin set up Moriarty for Shattered Dreams, but the referee stopped him. Moriarty caught Rhodes with a kick and covered him for a one count. A short time later, Moriarty went for a Figure Four, but Dustin hooked him in an inside cradle for the win.

Dustin Rhodes defeated Lee Moriarty in 16:40 to retain the TNT Championship.

After the match, Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis made their entrance. Fletcher called for a shot at the TNT Championship next week. Dustin said he would give him a title shot, but it wouldn’t be just any match. Dustin said he would face Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight for the TNT Title on next Thursday’s Collision. Schiavone said Tony Khan informed him that the match was official…

Powell’s POV: It was nice to get a title match to open the show. The match went long, and Moriarty got a lot of offense, but that makes sense in this case because Moriarty is the ROH Pure Champion, and they created a little suspense with the near falls. This should be an effective formula for Dustin as champion when he works with wrestlers the fans view as credible challengers. That said, I can’t rule out the possibility of Fletcher taking the title next week.

Schiavone hyped the Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley street fight for the AEW World Championship for Dynamite…

The brackets for the tag team title tournament were shown (see below). A brief promo video aired with Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson talking about their tournament match with Big Bill and Bryan Keith that Schiavone said would be up next…

Schiavone and McGuinness spoke at their broadcast table. Schiavone said it had been quite a week for everyone who has been in pro wrestling for a long time due to the unexpected death of Hulk Hogan. Schiavone said Hogan brought wrestling into the mainstream in the ’80s, and he lit the fire on the TNT network for the Monday Night War. Schiavone said we sometimes forget that wrestlers are human. He offered his condolences to Hogan’s widow Sky, and his children, Brooke and Nick. “From all of us at All Elite Wrestling, RIP, brother”… [C]

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see AEW officially acknowledge Hogan’s death. Tony Khan previously listed Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda, as the only people banned from AEW, so I wasn’t all that surprised when the company didn’t issue a statement last week. That said, I’m happy they came around because it’s simply the right thing to do given his impact on the pro wrestling business.