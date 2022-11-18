11/18 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama, Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in an AEW Eliminator tournament first-round match, Hook vs. Lee Moriarty for the FTW Title, Athena vs. Madison Rayne

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 67)

Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

Aired live November 18, 2022 on TNT

Jim Ross welcomed everyone into the show. On commentary is Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Chris Jericho. Ross said it was Wednesday night and welcomed everyone to Dynamite again, which was kind of unintentionally funny. We cut to the back and Ricky Starks and Lance Archer were brawling. They ultimately brawled into the arena, through the crowd and the crowd cheered. As all of this happened, the bell did not ring to officially start the match. They got in the ring and the bell rang.

1. Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in an AEW Eliminator tournament first-round match. Archer went for a punch, but Starks moved and hit some strikes of his own before clotheslining Archer to the outside. From there, Archer chokeslammed Starks on the apron before we got to our first PIP [c].

Back from break, Archer had control inside the ring and slapped Starks in the face while Starks was on the second rope. Starks fought back with a series of strikes and hit a diving shoulder-tackle. Starks landed a lariat and fired up. Starks went for a tornado DDT, but Archer countered and hit a tough-looking lariat for a good near-fall. Starks came back to successfully hit a tornado DDT for a two-count. Starks went for a sunset flip and Archer grabbed him by the throat. Before long, Starks hit a spear and won because of it.

Ricky Starks defeated Lance Archer via pinfall in 5:24.

After the match, Brian Cage walked out while Archer attacked Starks. Archer slammed Starks’s head onto the ring steps. Archer then chokeslammed Starks onto the side of the steps. We then got a video about the Moxley/MJF match at Full Gear.

McGuire’s Musings: That was a fun opening brawl. The in-ring stuff was a little suspect at times, including what seemed like a weird miscommunication near the finish. Either way, Starks got the spear and the win, which was somewhat expected as AEW delayed the match in order to make sure Starks could be cleared to compete, and that company ain’t delaying matches for someone who ain’t winning. I’m not saying, but I’m just saying. The post-match beatdown was short but effective and it obviously sets Starks up to look better as he battles through injury, perhaps both in story and in life. I continue to be a little baffled at how AEW uses Archer. He’s a beast. He can work. He’s believable. Why not use him more and why not use him in more prominent roles?

Back from break, we got an interview with Jericho and Sammy via Schiavone. Jericho said he has no doubt that Danielson and Claudio will beat the hell out of each other. Jericho said he’s the best champ in ROH history. Jericho walked out of the frame and Sammy gave him another weird look, furthering the low-key tension between the two.

2. Hook vs. Lee Moriarty for the FTW Title. The two locked up to begin the match and Moriarty hit an elbow to Hook’s head, so Hook took Moriarty down and went for a knee-bar, but Moriarty backed away and the two reset. Hook took Moriarty down and went for a wrist-lock, but Moriarty countered it and got in a wrist-lock of his own. Hook suplexed Moriarty and sunk in a submission, but Moriarty fought his way out. Hook hit a gut-wrench suplex on Moriarty, but Stokeley Hathaway distracted Hook and Moriarty landed a boot to take Hook out. From there, we got our next PIP [c].