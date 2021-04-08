NXT TV viewership for the Takeover Stand & Deliver night one

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver television airing produced 768,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 654,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: NXT finished 11th in the cable ratings with a .22 in the 18-49 demographic. NXT won the night over AEW Dynamite, drew 688,000 viewers, and finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic with a .28 in the cable ratings. It’s worth noting that the Takeover special was also simulcast on Peacock, and the streaming viewers do not show up in the cable ratings.
